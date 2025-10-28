SLB's Q3 earnings and revenue decline year-on-year

Oilfield and offshore services provider SLB reported third-quarter 2025 revenue of $8.93 billion, a four per cent sequential increase but a three per cent decrease year-on-year.

Net income attributable to SLB was $739 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, representing significant declines both sequentially and year-on-year. Excluding charges and credits, EPS was $0.69, down seven per cent sequentially and 22 per cent year-on-year.