SLB's Q1 profit drops due to Middle East conflict, looks to pass on costs to customers

SLB said it is seeking to recover higher costs from customers after the US-Israeli war on Iran and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz disrupted global supply chains.

Its shares were up 3.7 per cent.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key global energy chokepoint, and the top oilfield services provider said on Friday its closure raised logistics, transportation and raw material costs.

SLB reported a fall in first-quarter profit as disruptions from the Iran war forced it to rein in operations in a key oil-producing region. "It was a challenging start to the year, marked by widespread disruptions in the Middle East," CEO Olivier Le Peuch said on a call.