SLB wins offshore drilling contracts for Indonesian deepwater project

SLB has secured multiple offshore drilling services contracts from Mubadala Energy for the Tangkulo natural gas deepwater development in Indonesia. The project is situated in the Andaman Sea and involves exploration and appraisal drilling activities on the site.
The scope of the agreement covers integrated drilling and well services throughout the full life cycle of the wells. These services include directional drilling, drilling fluids, cementing, wireline, slickline, coiled tubing, well testing, mud logging, and completions.
First gas from the field is targeted before the end of 2028, according to the project schedule. Mubadala Energy indicated the Tangkulo field is a primary project within its Southeast Asia portfolio.
Abdulla Bu Ali, President Director of Mubadala Energy Indonesia, noted the partnership will use advanced drilling technologies to support the delivery of first gas.
The project is intended to utilise SLB offshore and deepwater technologies, such as real-time downhole monitoring. These tools are designed to reduce operational risk and improve the placement of wells, the company stated.
The contracts were awarded following a competitive tender process for the development.