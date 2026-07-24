SLB tops Q2 profit targets despite Middle East weakness

SLB beat expectations for second-quarter profit on Friday, as resilient demand across key markets helped the top oilfield services firm ride out weakness in the Middle East due to the Iran war, sending its shares up 7.2 per cent in morning trading.

Frequent flare-ups in the war, now in its fifth month, have kept a crucial oil-producing region on edge, with Iran now seeking to shut the Bab el-Mandeb gateway to the Red Sea after choking off shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Middle East is SLB's biggest market, accounting for 34 per cent of its revenue in 2025. It had warned of a 6-8 cents per share hit in the second quarter due to the disruptions.