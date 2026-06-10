SLB OneSubsea wins subsea boosting contract for BP deepwater project

SLB OneSubsea has secured an engineering, procurement, and construction contract from oil major BP to provide a subsea boosting system for the Thunder Horse project. The development is located in the deepwater portion of the Gulf of America (Gulf of Mexico).
This agreement follows previous subsea boosting contracts awarded to the firm for the Kaskida and Tiber developments of BP.
According to the companies, these three projects utilise the same standardised subsea boosting system solution to help shorten delivery times.
Under the contract, the technology provider will supply the subsea boosting system along with the associated engineering, manufacturing, and testing required for project execution. The scope of work also includes project management services for the deepwater development.
Mads Hjelmeland, Chief Executive Officer of SLB OneSubsea, stated that subsea boosting is an important tool for extending production from existing assets.
Hjelmeland added that these standardised solutions support faster deployment to help operators enhance production and recovery.