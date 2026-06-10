SLB OneSubsea wins subsea boosting contract for BP deepwater project

SLB OneSubsea has secured an engineering, procurement, and construction contract from oil major BP to provide a subsea boosting system for the Thunder Horse project. The development is located in the deepwater portion of the Gulf of America (Gulf of Mexico).

This agreement follows previous subsea boosting contracts awarded to the firm for the Kaskida and Tiber developments of BP.

According to the companies, these three projects utilise the same standardised subsea boosting system solution to help shorten delivery times.