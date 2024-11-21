Singapore builder secures control of legacy rigs to accelerate asset monetisation plans

Keppel currently holds a 10 per cent equity stake in Asset Co, SG$139 million (US$104 million) in perpetual securities, and approximately SG$4.3 billion (US$3.2 billion) in vendor notes issued by Asset Co.

When the SCR exercise is successfully completed by end-2024, the shares in the capital of Asset Co not held by Keppel will be cancelled, resulting in Asset Co becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel. Asset Co will be housed within a newly created private fund to be managed by Keppel.