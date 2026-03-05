Shell signs oil and gas, exploration agreements with Venezuela

Oil major Shell inked several oil agreements with the Venezuelan Government on Thursday that span offshore gas and onshore oil and gas opportunities, the company said in a statement.

It also signed several technical and commercial agreements with Venezuelan engineering company VEPICA, as well as with KBR and US oil services firm Baker Hughes.

Venezuela's fill-in president Delcy Rodriguez hosted US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum in the South American country this week. Burgum is the second cabinet secretary to visit Venezuela since a January US raid that captured illegitimate president Nicolas Maduro. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright visited in February.