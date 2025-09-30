Shell kicks off gas production at Victory field in North Sea

Shell has started production from its Victory gas field in the North Sea, which at peak production can heat almost 900,000 homes per year, it said on Tuesday.
At full capacity, the gas field can produce about 150 million standard cubic feet per day of gas, or about 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The field will provide gas for Britain's homes, businesses and power generation.
Victory will contribute toward Shell's goal to deliver gas projects with total production of more than one million boed by the end of the decade.
The company expects most of the recoverable gas at the field, which is about 47 kilometres northwest of the Shetland Islands, to have been extracted by that time.
Shell will extract gas via a single subsea well and transport it to the Shetland Gas Plant using an existing pipeline network, the company said.
It will then be delivered to the Scottish mainland at St. Fergus near Peterhead, and fed into the national gas network.
UK gas production is expected to fall by 10 per cent this year from 2024, according to data from the North Sea Transition Authority in March.
