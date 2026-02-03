Shell divests 20 per cent of offshore Brazil Orca field to KUFPEC

Shell has agreed to sell a 20 per cent stake in its Orca project offshore Brazil to Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC), the oil major said on Tuesday. Shell will maintain a 50 per cent stake and remain the operator, the company said, adding it would retain its position as the largest foreign producer in Brazil.

It expects the deal to complete by the end of 2026. The deal is subject to regulatory clearance, the election of preferential rights and closing conditions, Shell said.

Upon completion, Shell will hold a 50 per cent operating stake in the project, Colombia's Ecopetrol 30 per cent and KUFPEC 20 per cent. Orca is a deep-water project in the pre-salt Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.