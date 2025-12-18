Shell approves Kaikias waterflood project to boost Gulf of Mexico production

Shell Offshore, a subsidiary of oil major Shell, has reached a final investment decision (FID) for a waterflood project at the Kaikias field in the US Gulf of Mexico. The project involves injecting water into the reservoir to displace additional oil toward production wells and re-pressurise the formation.

The Kaikias field, located approximately 130 miles (209 kilometres) off the coast of Louisiana, currently supplies production to the Ursa tension leg platform (TLP).