SFL Corporation reports Q2 2025 results

Bermuda-based shipowner SFL Corporation has reported a net income of $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 and has declared its 86th consecutive quarterly cash dividend, adjusting it to $0.20 per share. The company’s near-term financial results were impacted by a challenging market for its legacy drilling rig and reduced cash flow from recent vessel sales.

The company received charter hire of $194 million in the quarter, with approximately 87 per cent from shipping and thirteen per cent from energy assets. The adjusted EBITDA from consolidated subsidiaries was $104 million.