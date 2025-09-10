Serica Energy cuts annual production outlook, shares drop

Britain's Serica Energy cut its 2025 production outlook on Wednesday, after a hit from a temporary slowdown in output at the accident-prone Triton floating production storage and offloading vessel, sending its shares down nearly 14 per cent.

Serica said production from the Triton vessel has been curtailed due to "vibration issues in the compression trains", adding that normal operations are expected to resume around the end of September once repairs are completed.