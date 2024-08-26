Seas Geosciences to charter Britoil PSV following conversion into drillship
US-based Woocheen, via its Seas Geosciences division, has entered into a multi-year agreement with Britoil Offshore Services of Singapore to charter and convert the platform supply vessel (PSV) BOS Princess into a geotechnical drilling vessel that will be available to the market starting in January 2025.
Seas Geosciences President Paolo Casciotti said the 80- by 19-metre BOS Princess will provide a stable platform for Seas’ geotechnical investigations, which will be undertaken in support of clients in the offshore wind industry.
The PSV will be fitted with Seas Geosciences' fully automated topside geotechnical rig, an advanced seabed cone penetration testing (CPT) system, and an array of geotechnical tools. Casciotti said this will allow the vessel to be 100 per cent customised for satisfying the typical requirements of offshore wind developments.
Seas Geosciences intends to deploy BOS Princess worldwide, serving projects in regions including the Mediterranean, the North Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico. Commissioning of the converted vessel is scheduled for January 2025.