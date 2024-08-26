Seas Geosciences to charter Britoil PSV following conversion into drillship

Seas Geosciences President Paolo Casciotti said the 80- by 19-metre BOS Princess will provide a stable platform for Seas’ geotechnical investigations, which will be undertaken in support of clients in the offshore wind industry.

The PSV will be fitted with Seas Geosciences' fully automated topside geotechnical rig, an advanced seabed cone penetration testing (CPT) system, and an array of geotechnical tools. Casciotti said this will allow the vessel to be 100 per cent customised for satisfying the typical requirements of offshore wind developments.