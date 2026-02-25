Saudi prepares oil output ramp-up in case of US attack on Iran

Saudi Arabia is increasing its oil production and exports as part of a contingency plan in case any US strike on Iran disrupts supplies from the Middle East, two sources familiar with the plan said on Wednesday. The Saudi Government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the plan.

US President Donald Trump has said he is considering a strike on Iran to pressure its leaders to agree a deal to curb Tehran's nuclear programme. The United States has assembled a large military force in the Middle East in recent weeks.

Last year, Saudi Arabia lifted oil exports in June by around 0.5 million barrels per day, shipping more crude to overseas storage, just as the United States attacked Iranian nuclear sites. The plan this year is similar to 2025, according to the two sources.