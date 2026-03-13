Saudi Arabia cuts oil output 20 per cent to 8.0 million bpd amid Iran war

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has cut oil production by some two million barrels per day to around eight million bpd after reducing output from two major offshore fields amid the Iran war, two sources told Reuters.

Middle East Gulf oil producers have had to shut vast volumes of production due to the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, since the US and Israel began airstrikes on Iran on February 28. Iran has said the world should prepare for oil prices at $200 a barrel.

While Saudi Arabia is routing more oil to Yanbu on the Red Sea coast to avoid the strait, production is down to around eight million bpd after the Safaniya and Zuluf offshore fields were shut, one source said, declining to be identified by name. Another source said Saudi production was down to below eight million bpd.