Saudi Arabia and Russia energy ministers meet to discuss sector stabilisation

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister met his Russian counterpart on Thursday and called for stabilisation in the energy sector, as the Iran and Ukraine wars cut oil output from the two top OPEC+ producers and send prices soaring.

OPEC+ is facing an unprecedented challenge in 2026 as the two wars force oil export cuts and render their output policy agreements symbolic. Added to that, the United Arab Emirates, an OPEC member for almost 60 years, shocked its fellow members in April by quitting the group.

But on Thursday, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and other top OPEC officials visited the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russia’s premier economic event, where relations between the OPEC+ kingpins looked on a solid footing despite the wider challenges and an uncertain outlook for demand.