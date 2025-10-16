Santos trims 2025 output guidance again on Barossa project issues

Australia's Santos narrowed its annual output forecast for a second time on Thursday due to a technical issue delaying the ramp-up of its key Barossa oil and gas project, as well as a slow recovery from floods at its Cooper Basin oil and gas project.

The country's second-largest gas producer now expects to produce 89 to 91 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in fiscal 2025, compared with 90-95 mmboe previously forecast.