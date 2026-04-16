Santos sees years of energy market fallout from Middle East war

Australia's second-largest oil and gas firm Santos said on Thursday the Middle East conflict has upended energy markets with impacts likely to persist for years, but emphasised its liquefied natural gas shipping routes were not affected by the Iran war.

The comments come as the Middle East remains on edge despite diplomatic efforts and sporadic peace talks, with fighting and heightened risks around the Strait of Hormuz - a critical artery for global oil and gas supplies - keeping markets volatile.

"Recent disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on global energy infrastructure have only highlighted the strategic advantage of Australian LNG for our Asia-Pacific partners," Santos Chair Keith Spence said at the company's annual general meeting.

Santos shares fell one per cent on Thursday, as the benchmark index was down 0.3 per cent. The company's shares are 24 per cent higher so far this year.