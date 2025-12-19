Saipem secures third contract extension for subsea drilling unit offshore Norway

Italian offshore services company Saipem has announced that Norway-based Aker BP has exercised a new option to extend the contract for the semi-submersible drilling unit Scarabeo 8.
The extension prolongs the vessel's deployment for an additional year, following previous extensions already secured for 2026 and 2027.
The latest extension is worth $157 million, covering the rig hire rate but excluding fuel and additional services. The agreement remains subject to approval by the Aker BP board of directors, which is scheduled for January 2026.
According to Saipem, this third extension ensures the continuity of offshore drilling activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf through 2028.
Saipem and Aker BP have also introduced a new clause in the contract allowing for further future extensions.
The 2012-built Scarabeo 8 is described by the company as a sixth-generation unit specifically designed to operate in harsh environments, meeting the safety and operational standards required for Norwegian waters.