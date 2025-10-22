Saipem secures $135m in new offshore drilling contracts and extensions

Saipem has announced new offshore drilling contract awards and extensions worth a total of approximately $135 million. The company stated these awards further reinforce its presence in key strategic areas such as West Africa, the Mediterranean, and the Far East.
The drillship Santorini will continue operations in Ghana for Eni Ghana Exploration & Production and then in Côte d’Ivoire for Eni Côte d’Ivoire, ensuring continuity of activities ahead of its next drilling campaign in the Mediterranean Sea.
Additionally, the Deep Value Driller, another drillship managed by Saipem under a bareboat charter, has completed operations in Ghana for Eni Ghana Exploration and Production. It will now be employed for a new project in Indonesia for Eni Ganal Deepwater, with activities expected to commence by the end of the year.
The semi-submersible rig Scarabeo 9, having recently completed a drilling campaign in Egypt for Burullus Gas Company, has started operations in Libya under a new contract with Eni North Africa. This engagement will keep the rig active until early 2026.