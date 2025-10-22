Saipem secures $135m in new offshore drilling contracts and extensions

Saipem has announced new offshore drilling contract awards and extensions worth a total of approximately $135 million. The company stated these awards further reinforce its presence in key strategic areas such as West Africa, the Mediterranean, and the Far East.

The drillship Santorini will continue operations in Ghana for Eni Ghana Exploration & Production and then in Côte d’Ivoire for Eni Côte d’Ivoire, ensuring continuity of activities ahead of its next drilling campaign in the Mediterranean Sea.