Saipem feels the squeeze in 2026 as Middle East crisis inflates costs

Italian oil and gas contractor Saipem on Monday revised down its expectations for 2026 core earnings to take into account extra costs linked to the Middle East crisis.

The de-consolidation of its shallow-water drilling business, which Saipem recently sold, also impacted the full-year estimate, it said.

The Milan-based group now expects its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to come in at €1.75 billion ($1.99 billion) this year, down from a previous estimate of €1.9 billion.