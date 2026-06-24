Saipem exits Saudi shallow-water drilling in $285m sale to ADES

Italian energy contractor Saipem has agreed to sell its shallow-water offshore drilling business in Saudi Arabia in a deal worth $285 million, the company said on Wednesday.

The move marks a further step in Saipem's strategy of focusing its offshore drilling portfolio on deepwater and harsh-environment activities, strengthening its position in higher-value-added segments.

Saipem signed the binding agreement with ADES Saudi, a subsidiary of ADES Holding Company, for the sale of its entire stake in Saudi Arabian Saipem (SAS).