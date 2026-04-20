Sable Offshore ramps up California output as more wells restart

Oil and gas producer Sable Offshore said on Monday it was ramping up production across its California assets as more wells come online and a third platform is set to begin operations later this year. Its shares were up 3.7 per cent in premarket trading.

The company last month restarted oil flows into the pipeline system linking the Santa Ynez offshore platforms to California refineries.

Sable's efforts to restart the system have since become the subject of a long-running dispute with California regulators and environmental activist groups, which have filed lawsuits challenging the reopening.