Russia gives green light to shoot down drones over Caspian Sea rigs

Russia's upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, on Wednesday approved a law allowing Ukrainian and other hostile drones to be shot down over oil and gas rigs in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil extracts oil at two major projects in the Caspian Sea - the Filanovsky and Korchagin fields, which have been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian drones.

Ukraine has intensified its attacks on Russian energy facilities as part of its push to weaken Russia's economy and hence funding for its troop fighting in Ukraine.