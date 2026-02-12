Russia floats energy and strategic minerals partnership with US

Russia has outlined potential areas for economic cooperation with the Trump administration, including a possible return to using the US dollar in bilateral dealings, Bloomberg News reported, citing an internal Kremlin memo.

The senior-level document, dated this year, sets out seven areas where Russian and US economic objectives align after any Ukraine war settlement, the report said.

These include cooperation on promoting fossil fuels over renewable energy, as well as collaborative ventures in natural gas, offshore petroleum and strategic minerals that could benefit American firms, it said.