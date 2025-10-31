Record output, strong margins fuel Cenovus earnings rise

The regulatory inquiry is related to a complaint raised by a former employee of MEG who holds approximately 4,000 shares, Cenovus CEO Jon McKenzie said on a conference call. He said Cenovus did not expect the inquiry to affect the transaction, with the shareholder vote expected to proceed as planned next week.

"There continues to be very strong support for the transaction from MEG shareholders, with 86 per cent of the shares voted in favour of the transaction," McKenzie said.