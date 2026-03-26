Record oil and gas production fails to lift CNOOC's 2025 profit

China's CNOOC on Thursday said its 2025 net profit fell 11.5 per cent from a year earlier on lower crude oil prices, despite record-high oil and gas production.

China's largest offshore oil producer reported a 2025 net profit of CNY122.08 billion ($17.69 billion), according to a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

CNOOC's oil and gas output rose seven per cent to a record of 777.3 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), meeting the company's targeted range.

The company's 2025 proven reserves rose 6.9 per cent from a year earlier to 7.77 billion boe.

The company made a new discovery at Longkou 25-1 and successfully appraised Qinhuangdao 29-6, highlighting strong shallow lithologic exploration potential in Bohai, the company said in a press release.