Production halted at Equinor North Sea platform due to well incident
Norwegian energy company Equinor has stopped production at its Gullfaks C oil and gas platform in the North Sea off the coast of Norway in the wake of a recent incident involving one of its wells.
Some of the onboard workers have also been evacuated as a safety precaution as Equinor is working to identify the exact location and nature of the mishap, which occurred on Sunday, August 18.
A company spokesperson assured the media that the situation at the Gullfaks C platform was "stable." However, the same official provided no updates on when production at the platform would resume.
Production at the nearby Gullfaks A and Gullfaks B platforms have not been interrupted by the shutdown. Equinor added that overall gas production from the Gullfaks field will be reduced by 6.6 million cubic metres per day beginning Monday, August 19.
Although used mainly for oil production, the Gullfaks C platform processes and exports both oil and gas from the nearby Equinor-operated Tordis field at water depths of between 150 and 220 metres.