Price hikes power Austria's OMV to an unexpected quarterly profit surge

Austrian oil, gas and chemicals firm OMV posted a quarterly profit surge on Friday, beating estimates, as price hikes across the board more than offset the impact of the Middle East conflict on sales.

Oil companies have benefitted from heightened energy-market volatility as the US-Israeli conflict with Iran triggered sharp swings in crude oil and natural gas prices.

OMV's operating profit jumped 65 per cent year-on-year to €1.71 billion ($1.97 billion), above analysts' expectations of €1.66 billion, according to a consensus compiled by Vara.

The company confirmed its forecast for the full-year Brent price of between $85 and $95 a barrel, subject to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz resuming. Brent futures stood at $87.43 a barrel on Friday.