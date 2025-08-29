Petronas to undergo "strategic transformation" after H1 profit slump
Malaysian state energy firm Petroliam Nasional (Petronas) said on Friday that it was undergoing a "strategic transformation" to tackle operational challenges after reporting lower profits and revenues for the first half of the year.
Petronas posted a profit after tax of MYR26.2 billion ($6.2 billion) in the six months ending June 30, down 19 per cent from MYR32.4 billion in the corresponding period of last year, it said.
The company blamed some discontinued operations, unfavourable foreign exchange moves and lower average realised prices, in line with falling benchmark prices.
Revenues in the first half declined 24 per cent to MYR132.6 billion, compared with a revised figure of MYR173.6 billion a year earlier.
Petronas said in a statement that it expects oil prices to remain subdued due to persistent geopolitical tensions, macroeconomic uncertainties, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the unwinding of OPEC+'s production cuts.
The company's "strategic transformation" will focus on, "portfolio high-grading and strategic partnerships, as well as enhanced productivity and cost efficiency", the company said.
"Despite increasingly daunting headwinds, Petronas is firmly committed to continue delivering value to our shareholders and stakeholders as well as contribute to building a robust and secure energy system for a sustainable future," Petronas' chief executive officer Tengku Muhammad Taufik said.
The firm's upstream business reported a profit after tax of MYR16.5 billion in the first half of the year, down from MYR21.4 billion in the same period last year.
Its gas and maritime business rose to MYR10.4 billion, while the downstream segment posted a net loss of MYR900 million.
Capital investments amounted to MYR17.7 billion, mainly in upstream development and production activities.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by John Mair and David Stanway)