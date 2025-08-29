Petronas to undergo "strategic transformation" after H1 profit slump

Malaysian state energy firm Petroliam Nasional (Petronas) said on Friday that it was undergoing a "strategic transformation" to tackle operational challenges after reporting lower profits and revenues for the first half of the year.

Petronas posted a profit after tax of MYR26.2 billion ($6.2 billion) in the six months ending June 30, down 19 per cent from MYR32.4 billion in the corresponding period of last year, it said.