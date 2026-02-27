Petronas posts decline in profit and revenue for third straight year

Malaysian state energy firm Petroliam Nasional, or Petronas, on Friday reported lower profit and revenue for 2025, a third straight annual decline, after oil prices fell during the year. Petronas reported a profit after tax of MYR45.4 billion ($11.7 billion) in 2025, down from MYR55.1 billion in 2024.

Revenue fell to MYR266.1 billion from MYR320 billion in 2024. Chief Executive Officer Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz said the company's results were in line with industry peers, with geopolitical headwinds expected to persist moving forward.