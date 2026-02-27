Petronas posts decline in profit and revenue for third straight year

Malaysian state energy firm Petroliam Nasional, or Petronas, on Friday reported lower profit and revenue for 2025, a third straight annual decline, after oil prices fell during the year. Petronas reported a profit after tax of MYR45.4 billion ($11.7 billion) in 2025, down from MYR55.1 billion in 2024.
Revenue fell to MYR266.1 billion from MYR320 billion in 2024. Chief Executive Officer Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz said the company's results were in line with industry peers, with geopolitical headwinds expected to persist moving forward.
The firm would look to focus on strengthening its core hydrocarbons portfolio, as well as grow new businesses and manage emissions across its value chain, Tengku Taufik said. Capital investments slipped to MYR41.6 billion in 2025 from MYR54.2 billion in 2024.
Petronas' upstream business saw a decline in post-tax profit to MYR26.2 billion in 2025. Its gas and maritime business saw profit rise to MYR20.9 billion, while its downstream segment posted a loss after tax of MYR1.9 billion.
(Reporting by Ashley Tang; Editing by John Mair)