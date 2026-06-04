Petronas and regional partners sign agreement to evaluate offshore oil recovery

Petronas, through Malaysia Petroleum Management, has signed a memorandum of understanding with regional operators and Universiti Teknologi Petronas to evaluate improved and enhanced oil recovery opportunities in offshore acreages.
The agreement also involves Petronas Carigali, PTTEP Sarawak Oil, PTTEP Sabah Oil, and Pertamina Malaysia Eksplorasi Produksi.
Under the agreement, these entities will combine their operating experience and technical expertise with the university's specialised research capabilities and laboratory facilities. This collaboration focuses on developing fit-for-purpose studies supported by laboratory testing, with the potential to implement selected pilot technologies.
Datuk Ir. Bacho Pilong, Senior Vice President of Malaysia Petroleum Management, explained that the partnership aims to integrate subsurface insights and high-performance computing to accelerate the maturation of solutions.
He added that the joint effort is designed to unlock additional resource value from mature fields.
Alongside this partnership, Petronas launched the Digital Intelligence Centre, a unified digital platform connecting Malaysia Petroleum Management and petroleum arrangement contractors.
The company highlighted this platform consolidates workflows, data, and intelligence into a single environment to streamline processes and accelerate decision-making across the lifecycle.