Petronas and regional partners sign agreement to evaluate offshore oil recovery

Petronas, through Malaysia Petroleum Management, has signed a memorandum of understanding with regional operators and Universiti Teknologi Petronas to evaluate improved and enhanced oil recovery opportunities in offshore acreages.

The agreement also involves Petronas Carigali, PTTEP Sarawak Oil, PTTEP Sabah Oil, and Pertamina Malaysia Eksplorasi Produksi.

Under the agreement, these entities will combine their operating experience and technical expertise with the university's specialised research capabilities and laboratory facilities. This collaboration focuses on developing fit-for-purpose studies supported by laboratory testing, with the potential to implement selected pilot technologies.