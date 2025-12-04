Petrobras, Shell buy two areas in Brazil oil auction

A consortium of oil firms Petrobras and Shell secured two offshore areas in Brazil's Mero and Atapu fields in an oil auction held on Thursday by state-run firm PPSA.

The consortium, the auction's sole bidder, made offers of 7.79 billion reais ($1.47 billion) for the Mero area, about two per cent above the minimum price, and one billion reais for the Atapu area, 16 per cent above. A third area in the Tupi field did not receive bids.