Petrobras says Tupi field producing one million barrels of oil per day

Petrobras has been producing one million barrels of oil per day at its offshore Tupi field since Friday, CEO Magda Chambriard told Reuters on Tuesday. The milestone is the result of an effort by Petrobras to boost production in the declining oil field, which was once Brazil's biggest.

"It is the rescue of a symbol for Brazil," Chambriard said.

In a statement, she said Petrobras now has two giant oil fields with the potential to produce more than one million bpd - Tupi and Buzios. Both are located in the country's pre-salt Santos basin off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.