Petrobras reports 110 per cent jump in quarterly net profit to over $6b

In the first three months of 2026, Petrobras achieved a net profit of BRL32.7 billion (US$6.2 billion), an increase of 110 per cent compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.

Adjusted gross operating profit reached BRL59.6 billion (US$11.3 billion). Petrobras said the strong financial results achieved are supported by the company's excellent operational performance.

In the first quarter of the year, highlights include the increase in total own production, which grew 16 per cent compared to the same period in 2025, and the increase in the production and sale of refined products.