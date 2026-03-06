Petrobras raises possibility of extra dividends as oil prices surge

Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras could distribute extra dividends this year if cash flow is high, as oil prices surge while its operations have so far been unaffected by the Middle-East US-Iran conflict, executives told analysts on Friday.

Petrobras will need to be ready for variations in oil prices, CEO Magda Chambriard said, adding that the company will not pass the sudden swings onto Brazilian consumers after attacks by the US and Israel in Iran disrupted global energy flows earlier this week.

"We're living in a time of high geopolitical instability, where our concern is to leave the company prepared for any scenario that may occur regarding the price of oil," Chambriard said.