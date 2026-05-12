Petrobras Q1 profit falls below expectations despite high oil prices

Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras reported a drop in first-quarter net profit, missing market expectations, as the impact of higher oil prices from the Middle East conflict had yet to flow through to results, it said in a Monday filing.

Petrobras posted a net profit of around BRL32.7 billion ($6.68 billion), down 7.2 per cent from a year earlier, while approving a payout of BRL9 billion to shareholders in a separate filing.

The company said the surge in oil prices that followed the start of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran in late February would only be felt in the second quarter.