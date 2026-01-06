Petrobras pauses drilling after fluid leak in Foz do Amazonas Basin

A synthetic fluid leak of about 15 cubic metres (19.6 cubic yards) has halted Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras' drilling of a well in the Foz do Amazonas Basin, the company said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Petrobras said it had identified the leak on Sunday in two auxiliary lines connecting its drilling rig to a planned well located off the coast of Brazil's Amazonian state of Amapa, in the northern part of the country.

"The loss of drilling fluid was immediately contained and isolated. The lines will be brought to the surface for evaluation and repair," the company said, without providing details on when drilling would resume.