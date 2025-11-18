Pakistan clears Turkish Petroleum to lead offshore drilling revival

Pakistan approved a new offshore exploration consortium on Tuesday, clearing Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company to take over operatorship of the Eastern Offshore Block-C as part of a push to revive drilling, the adviser to the finance ministry said.

Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee approved Pakistan Petroleum's (PPL) request to assign part of its interest in the block to TPOC, Mari Energies and state-run Oil Gas Development, leaving PPL with a 35 per cent stake.