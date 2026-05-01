OPINION | Why the UAE's OPEC exit might be a non-event for oil prices

The United Arab Emirates' withdrawal from OPEC is widely seen as lessening the clout of the producer group and initiating a race to boost output, ultimately resulting in sharply lower crude oil prices.

However, the US and Israeli war against Iran has upended global crude markets to such an extent that expecting what might otherwise seem the most obvious outcome is likely flawed thinking.

It may be the case that the UAE decision to leave the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries does substantially weaken the group, and there may ultimately be more crude supplied by the UAE once, or perhaps if, pre-war shipment volume resumes through the Strait of Hormuz. But these two outcomes are not the only possible consequences, nor are they as guaranteed as they may seem.