OPINION | Which global players will lead the post-Iran war rebuilding?

When the missiles and drones eventually stop flying in the US-Israeli air strikes against Iran, a new contest is likely to get underway: the scramble for contracts to rebuild damaged oil and gas infrastructure and restore shipping lanes - and influence - across the Middle East.

The destruction is not confined to Iran. At least 40 energy assets across nine countries in the Middle East have been "severely or very severely" damaged, with oil and gas fields, refineries and pipelines all expected to take some time to repair, the International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol warned on Monday.

He described the crisis as worse than the two oil shocks of the 1970s, as well as the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on gas, put together.

From engineering specialists lining up to rebuild smashed pipelines to logistics firms able to repair bombed-out ports and terminals, a select group of companies is poised to turn the end of the conflict into the start of a lucrative boom.

Here's a look at which sectors and companies are potential candidates to compete for the scores of energy and port reconstruction projects likely to emerge across the Middle East once the war finally ends and the cleanup campaign begins.