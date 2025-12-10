OPINION | Venezuela likely to keep OPEC seat even if Trump forces regime change

Venezuela is likely to retain its seat in OPEC even if US President Donald Trump successfully forces a change of government in the oil-rich country. The US is seeking to bolster its alliance with the cartel even as it expands its own sphere of influence.

The US has recently been increasing pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step down, building up a large military presence in the Caribbean and carrying out strikes against drug-smuggling boats. The Trump administration’s new national security strategy makes no secret of the White House’s plans.

It states that Washington seeks to, "restore American pre-eminence," in the Western Hemisphere. In Venezuela, that almost certainly means pushing for a government that will provide US refiners and oil producers access to the South American country’s vast oil and gas reserves.