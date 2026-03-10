OPINION | UK produced gas and its role in future security of supply

Natural gas will continue to play a central role in the UK’s energy system for the foreseeable future. National Energy System Operator's (NESO) 10-year forecast shows demand at 53.6 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2026, easing only slightly to 53.3 bcm by 2035 – demonstrating its ongoing importance for heating and power generation.

UK-produced gas still supplies a substantial portion of national demand. Based on NSTA statistics, UK domestic production accounted for 43 per cent of annual gas supply between 2020 and 2024. Norwegian imports, predominantly piped imports, accounted for 35 per cent, LNG, primarily from the US and Qatar, accounted for 21 per cent and under one per cent from other sources.

If the contribution from domestic production falls, increased LNG imports will be needed to fill the supply gap.