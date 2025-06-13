OPINION | Trump's energy dominance agenda could be ravaged by Section 899

A proposed US tax targeting foreign investors could hurt European energy giants that operate in America's booming oil and gas sector, undermining what President Donald Trump describes as his energy dominance agenda.

Trump's sweeping tax and spending bill under review by the senate includes an additional tax of up to 20 per cent on foreign investors' income, such as dividends and royalties.

The tax, known as Section 899, was devised as a pushback against countries that impose what the bill describes as "unfair foreign taxes" on US companies, such as digital services taxes.