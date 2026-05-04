OPINION | Symbolic OPEC+ output increase should not be dismissed

The remaining members of OPEC+ subject to voluntary output reductions are signalling that they will continue without the United Arab Emirates, that the group remains relevant and most likely believes it will continue to act as a balancing force between supply and demand.

The decision last week by the UAE to exit the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the wider OPEC+ group, which includes Russia, was seen as a blow to the influence of the 65-year-old producer group.

It was also seen as firing the starting gun on a volume race that will flood the market when, or perhaps the better word is if, the Strait of Hormuz is fully re-opened.

Until the strait is reopened to all traffic, much of the debate around the future of OPEC+ is theoretical, and it is by no means a given that a volume and price war is the most likely outcome if the US and Iran can reach a peace deal.