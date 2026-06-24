OPINION | Starmer's exit opens door for new UK North Sea oil and gas strategy

The latest bout of political turmoil in Britain comes as energy security has moved front and centre following the Iran war, offering the next prime minister a chance to rethink the country’s North Sea oil and gas strategy.

Andy Burnham, who is poised to succeed deeply unpopular Prime Minister Keir Starmer following his resignation earlier this week, has provided few details of his economic vision, beyond describing it as “business-friendly socialism”.

One of his central challenges will be balancing the country’s long-term climate ambitions with the more urgent need to tackle high energy bills that have burdened households and businesses in recent years.

In that context, the future of the ageing North Sea oil and gas industry has become a key domestic battleground, amplified by US President Donald Trump’s repeated criticism of Starmer’s energy policies.