OPINION | Oil’s geopolitical premium vanished in 2025 as record supply masks risk

Global oil markets faced multiple black swan events in 2025 – including the Israel-Iran war and Ukrainian strikes on Russian refiners – yet they were barely fazed. This calm may be the new normal in an era of energy abundance, even as the world becomes a more dangerous place.

By any measure, 2025 was a chaotic geopolitical year, dominated by President Donald Trump’s return to the White House in January and his blitz of policy, trade and diplomatic initiatives. A most pivotal moment for energy markets came on June 12 when Israel bombed military, government and nuclear sites across Iran.

The US joined on June 22 with "Operation Midnight Hammer," targeting Iran's fortified nuclear facilities. A US strike on Iran had long been among the top "doomsday scenarios" for oil traders.

If attacked, the Islamic Republic was expected to retaliate by attempting to block the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea lane in the Gulf through which nearly a fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies are shipped.