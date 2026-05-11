OPINION | Oil majors prepare for a future defined by market swings

Oil majors are bracing for prolonged turbulence in energy markets, which should curb any temptation to ramp up spending after the Iran war. The biggest fear now is not missing the next rally, but being on the wrong side of the inevitable retreat.

The Middle East conflict and the near-airtight closure of the Strait of Hormuz since February 28 have triggered an unprecedented oil and gas supply crunch, pushing crude prices above $100 a barrel and sparking a global search for alternative supplies. Even if a US-Iran peace deal is reached soon, the damage is done.

The loss of more than 13 per cent of global oil supply and roughly a fifth of LNG flows, combined with the extensive damage to energy infrastructure across the Persian Gulf, will likely have long-lasting consequences that put a floor under prices for years.