OPINION | Latin America quietly steps up as major global crude supplier

While oil markets fixate on the disruptions to Middle East exports and surging US supply in 2026, South America is quietly emerging as a key new source of global crude flows.
Led by Brazil, Guyana and Venezuela, the region has delivered the largest increase in oil exports of any producing bloc so far this year, reshaping global trade patterns and reinforcing the Atlantic basin's role in global supply.
The shift has been gradual, dispersed and largely uncoordinated. But in aggregate, it is turning South America into a de facto swing supplier hiding in plain sight.
The collapse in crude exports from the Middle East so far this year has rightly dominated oil market attention.
Producers in the region have accounted for around 43 per cent of all seaborne oil exports over the past decade, data from commodities intelligence firm Kpler shows, anchoring global crude trade.
But the near-total closure of the Strait of Hormuz since March has slashed shipments from the region by more than a quarter during January to May compared to the year before, leaving a supply shortfall of roughly 675 million barrels.
That gap is too large for any single producer to quickly replace, forcing markets to lean heavily on inventories. It has also amplified the importance of rising supply elsewhere -notably from South America.
Several exporters have lifted shipments this year, helping to offset part of the disruption.
But nowhere has the increase been more pronounced than in South America, where total exports have posted their largest ever year-over-year gain, rising by around 155 million barrels to eclipse the growth of all other regions combined.
Among the 10 nations to increase crude oil exports the most so far in 2026, the United States ranks top, registering a nearly 112-million-barrel increase during January to May compared to the same months in 2025, according to Kpler.
However, South America's contribution has been both broader and more structurally significant.
Brazil, Guyana and Venezuela have posted the next largest annual increases in crude shipments this year, collectively adding around 145 million barrels.
Including a further 12 million barrels from Argentina, gains from those key nations exceed 157 million barrels compared to the year before.
Some small export volume declines this year from Colombia, Ecuador and Peru have curbed South America's total expansion to 155 million barrels, but the total shipped out from the region from January to May remains a record 787 million barrels.
That compares to around 430 million barrels for the same period in 2021, and so marks an 84 per cent increase over the past five years.
Two nations have been key drivers of that regional expansion: Brazil and Guyana.
Brazil has been the region's top exporter since 2019, when it surpassed shipments from Venezuela for the first time.
Total Brazilian crude oil export loadings during January to May have climbed from around 211 million barrels in 2021 to over 361 million barrels this year, marking a 71 per cent rise over that five-year span.
But that growth spurt has been overshadowed by the rapid swell from Guyana, which only started exporting oil in 2020 and has increased loadings during January to May from around 17 million barrels in 2021 to around 137 million barrels this year.
That 700 per cent surge in Guyana's exports is the most among all major oil exporters over that period, and helped keep South America on the map as a major oil supply source despite the steady decline in output from neighbour Venezuela.
Additional near-term gains in Guyana's oil production and exports are expected, following massive investments from the likes of Exxon which should see output from the country's Uaru and Whiptail projects begin within the next year.
And with no refining capacity of its own, nearly all of Guyana's additional barrels are expected to be exported.
Throw in further expected export growth from Venezuela, and the conditions are there for South America to continue expanding its oil market presence and underline the region as a vital source of oil supply outside the Middle East.
(Reporting by Gavin Maguire; Editing by Sonali Paul)