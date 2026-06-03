OPINION | Latin America quietly steps up as major global crude supplier

While oil markets fixate on the disruptions to Middle East exports and surging US supply in 2026, South America is quietly emerging as a key new source of global crude flows.

Led by Brazil, Guyana and Venezuela, the region has delivered the largest increase in oil exports of any producing bloc so far this year, reshaping global trade patterns and reinforcing the Atlantic basin's role in global supply.

The shift has been gradual, dispersed and largely uncoordinated. But in aggregate, it is turning South America into a de facto swing supplier hiding in plain sight.