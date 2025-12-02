OPINION | Gulf producers set for investment surge under new OPEC+ mechanism

Changes OPEC+ is making to its oil production quota system will likely spark a wave of upstream investments among members, particularly in low-cost Gulf producers, diminishing concerns of long-term supply shortages.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producing nations, including Russia and Kazakhstan, collectively known as OPEC+, approved on Sunday a new mechanism to assess members’ maximum production capacity, which will be used to set output baselines from 2027.

This may seem a highly technical matter. But it could, in theory, mark a welcome change from recent years’ turmoil that saw some members flagrantly exceed production quotas as OPEC de facto leader Saudi Arabia struggled to impose discipline, confounding the oil market.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday the new mechanism will help to stabilise markets and reward those who invest in production. OPEC+ accounts for nearly half of the world’s oil supply of 106 million barrels per day in 2025, according to the International Energy Agency.